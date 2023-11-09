Arizona State Retirement System Sells 282 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIG opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

