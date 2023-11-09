Arizona State Retirement System Sells 497 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

