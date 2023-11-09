Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,609 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $96,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.