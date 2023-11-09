Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $251.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

