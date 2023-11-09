Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Associated Banc worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 885.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,939.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 554,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 527,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 254.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 732,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 525,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Associated Banc

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.