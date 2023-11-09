Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.56. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 151,983 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

