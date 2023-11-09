Bahram Akradi Acquires 48,239 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Bahram Akradi purchased 41,761 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $531,617.53.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.66. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Life Time Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

