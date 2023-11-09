Bahram Akradi Purchases 41,761 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 41,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,727,196.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $611,188.13.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
