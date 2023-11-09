Bahram Akradi Purchases 41,761 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 41,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,727,196.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life Time Group alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Bahram Akradi purchased 48,239 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $611,188.13.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Report on LTH

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.