Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $10,028,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $393,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $167.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $172.83.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

