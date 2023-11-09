Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.88 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after buying an additional 480,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

