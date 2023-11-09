Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.67% of Blue World Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blue World Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder World Holdings Ltd Blue sold 400,000 shares of Blue World Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200,000.00, for a total transaction of $480,000,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWAQ stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

