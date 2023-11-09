Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 694,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,840,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 687,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of CDE opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

