Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

