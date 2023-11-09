Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 16,872 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 20.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

