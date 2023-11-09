Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.02 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 80.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 60.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROG opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.93. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

