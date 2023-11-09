Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

