Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,027 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.