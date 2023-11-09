Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,761 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

