Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 350,141 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Prothena worth $35,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.45. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

