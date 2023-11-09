Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 153,458 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.59% of LTC Properties worth $35,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.13%.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

