Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 37,197 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 7.71% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 957.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 222.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.