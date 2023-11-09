Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 787 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $34,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $673.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.23 and a 200-day moving average of $652.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.47 and a 52-week high of $745.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.