Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Concentrix worth $35,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Concentrix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Concentrix by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

