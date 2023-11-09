Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Janus Henderson Group worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

