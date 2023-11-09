Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

