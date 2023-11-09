Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $218,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRI opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

