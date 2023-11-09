Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of CNO Financial Group worth $36,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,411 shares of company stock worth $1,638,196 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

