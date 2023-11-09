Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of ABM Industries worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.63 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

