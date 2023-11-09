Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $32,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 674,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

