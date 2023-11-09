Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.41 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Century Communities worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

