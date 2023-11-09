Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.85 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $32,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,645,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,147,000 after buying an additional 268,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

