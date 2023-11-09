Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.98 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Amdocs worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

