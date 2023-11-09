Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.21 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Sensata Technologies worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,162,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

