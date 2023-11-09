Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.92 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,560,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

