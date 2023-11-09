Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Gentherm worth $34,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Gentherm by 22.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

