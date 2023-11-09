Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.50 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

