Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.59 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $36,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 222.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

