Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.47 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $37,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

