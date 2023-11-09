Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $34,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 335,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 903,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

