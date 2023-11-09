Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Vertiv worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 45.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vertiv by 157.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRT opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.