Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Confluent worth $37,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Confluent by 128.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

