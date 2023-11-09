Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

