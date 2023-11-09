Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

