Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of California Water Service Group worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $19,347,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

