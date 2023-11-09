Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 108,761 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.21% of PROG worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. Stephens reduced their price target on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.