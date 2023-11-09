Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 535,257 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 151,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

