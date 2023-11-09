Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Knife River as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $10,221,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $4,910,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $3,171,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

