Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNFFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Knife River as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $10,221,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $4,910,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $3,171,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Knife River (NYSE:KNFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

