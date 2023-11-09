Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Gibraltar Industries worth $32,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.