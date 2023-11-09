Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.55% of nLIGHT worth $32,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.