Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,363 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

